News of John Denver's tragic death cast a large shadow over the investigation that followed. You might recall he died in a plane crash in October 1997, but what caused that crash is foggy.

Several simple mistakes were made that afternoon: It's a rare case of witness accounts lining up with what was known about Denver and his plane ahead of time. This week's episode of Secret History of Country Music explores the former Entertainer of the Year winner's death and how it affected his legacy.

Does John Denver deserve to be in either the Rock & Roll or the Country Music Hall of Fame? Would it be more likely if he hadn't died?

Both the video above and podcast explain what happened, before Taste of Country's Billy Dukes and Adison Haager go deeper to answer lingering questions. Denver had two alcohol-related arrests in the years prior — did that play a factor?

How did a design decision impact what happened, and why was he flying without a pilot's license?

