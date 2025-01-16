John Rich heaped praise on Brad Paisley and Garth Brooks and called out conservative country artists who haven't yet publicly supported President-elect Donald Trump in the way these men supported Joe Biden.

In a new video, the singer and frequent social commentator told a group of A-Level country stars to "grow a pair."

That followed a message from earlier in the week, in which he said Carrie Underwood was making them look like "sissy boys."

Rich never specifically says which artists he has in mind, or what he's hoping to see them do. While stars like Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Taylor Swift and Willie Nelson have chosen to make their political affiliations known, the majority do not.

The Big & Rich frontman labels that as cowardice.

"I just don’t understand it, to be honest with you," he says. "I mean Trump won the popular vote in a landslide victory. Every swing state went to Trump. What are you guys afraid of?”

Rich's most recent messaging was inspired by Underwood's commitment to sing "America the Beautiful" during Monday's (Jan. 20) inauguration. She explained her decision as one not about politics, but about unifying the country during a time of transition, and Rich celebrated that spirit.

His video begins by referring to Brooks playing President Biden's inauguration in 2021 and Paisley's partnership with Jill Biden to encourage COVID-19 vaccines.

"I don’t agree with those guys, but at least they had enough conviction to step forward and make those moves," he says. It was a show of respect quickly covered by more pointed, divisive characterizations.

Less than an hour after Rich published this this video to X, he shared an undated video of Paisley talking about COVID-19 vaccines on Fox News.

"Weird how Brad Paisley only plays music for warmongering Democrat politicians," YouTuber Benny Johnson says. "It’s almost like there’s nothing authentic about his career at all and he’s being completely managed by state handlers."

"COMMIE?" writes Rich.

