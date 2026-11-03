Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider now admits he owes his ex-wife millions of dollars but he's hoping they can work something out.

The actor was married to Elvira Castle from 1993 to 2019, but they separated in 2014. Conversations around spousal support have been contentious in 2026.

TMZ shares that Schneider acknowledges owing his ex $3.7 million in back spousal support. That's a significantly higher total than reported this summer when Castle claimed $2.4 million. Documents say the 66-year-old doesn't have the money and giving her half of his Social Security would compromise his ability to pay his bills.

Castle was Schneider's second wife. They had one child together but he also adopted her three from a previous marriage. He's been married twice since their divorce was finalized.

John Schneider Divorce Drama Explained

Schneider and Castle have been tangling over money since at least 2018. He'd been ordered to pay alimony but said he couldn't afford it. As a result he was sentenced to three days in jail but served just a few hours due to overcrowding.

Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images

At the time, he cited tremendous debt in an inability to pay. He also objected to the overall philosophy that led to him being on the hook for the money.

“It’s common sense versus entitlement,” he told Fox News. “I’ve worked seven days a week, 80 hours a week, at least since 1978. I have, as every working person has, a mountain of debt that was attached to my dream. And there’s a group now that somehow feels they’re entitled to life or even luxury without work, and the judicial system apparently agrees with that.”

When Castle filed a lawsuit in 2026, Schneider questioned the timing since it'd been over a decade since she filed. Her claim at the time was for $2.4 million. TMZ reported earlier that he was ordered to pay her $25,000 a month after the divorce was finalized.

The new figure also includes interest on money he owes her. The latest from the entertainment news website says he was confused by two divorce filings but now sees he owes the full $3.7 million.

John Schneider's Wives — Full List

Prior to Castle, Schneider was married to Tawny Little from 1983 to 1986. After Castle, he married Alicia Allain and the remained married until 2023 when she died after a battle with breast cancer.

In 2024, Schneider married Dee Dee Sorvino and the couple remain married today.