Johnny Cash's historic former home in Memphis is currently on the market, and pictures show a charming property that's worth every penny of its asking price.

The legendary Man in Black's 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Memphis is on the market for $495,000, and whoever buys it will not only be getting a fully renovated property, they'll also own a piece of country music history.

Cash's former home was originally built in 1959, and according to the official listing from Pablo Pereyra at 901 Realtors, the extensive updates to the property include:

A new roof, driveway and sidewalk.

New appliances, bathrooms and water heater.

Newly refinished hardwood floors.

New granite countertops.

All three bedrooms are large, and the property also boasts luxurious bathrooms and a fireplace, as well as a fully modernized, upscale kitchen.

According to KAIT in Jonesboro, Cash lived in the house in Memphis with his first wife, Vivian Cash, until 1960, when they sold it off during the early years of his success in music. They later divorced, and he would go on to marry June Carter Cash, to whom he remained married for the rest of her life.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Johnny Cash's historic former Memphis home, and keep scrolling to see inside some of his and the Cash family's other luxurious properties.

