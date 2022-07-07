Bon Jovi front man Jon Bon Jovi has sold his spectacular condo in one of the most exclusive areas in New York City, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious residence that is fit for rock royalty.

The classic rocker and sometimes country singer listed his Manhattan property in an extremely upper-crust building earlier in 2022, and according to Dirt.com, it went under contract almost immediately. The lavish residence, which boasts top-shelf amenities and jaw-dropping views of the Manhattan skyline, sold for its full asking price of $22 million. Bon Jovi paid $18.94 million for the condo in 2017.

That selling price breaks down to $144,322 per month and $5,575 per square foot, according to online property sites. For that kind of money, the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 3,951-square-foot residence delivers luxury living of the highest scale. The secure building offers 24-hour concierge and maintenance services, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center that includes a 75-foot swimming pool, whirlpool, steam rooms, golf simulator and treatment rooms. There's also a central garden and reflecting pool, a residents' lounge, a dining room with chef's kitchen, a luxurious 21-seat screening room, a playroom and bicycle and cold storage.

The building is also contiguous to some of the most sought-after areas of New York City, including Highline Park, Hudson River Park, the Chelsea Art Gallery District and virtually every kind of dining, art and entertainment imaginable.

An elevator leads to a private vestibule entry of the condo unit, then into the arrival gallery. The residence centers on a grand 40-foot living room with Juliette balconies facing south. That steps into an eat-in kitchen with direct access to a balcony that affords more sweeping views of the city.

There's also a chef's eat-in kitchen that boasts top-of-the-line Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Miele appliances, as well as walnut-paneled cabinetry offset by gray marble countertops and backsplashes.

The master bedroom suite is situated for corner views, offering floor-to-ceiling windows facing south and east. There's also a custom-fitted walk-in closet and an attached master bathroom featuring white and gray marble, custom millwork, marble mosaic detailing, a glass-enclosed shower and radiant heated floors.

The other bedrooms also include large closets and en-suite bathrooms with marble detailing. There's also a powder room with marble mosaic floor and custom lighting. Oak hardwood floors and six-inch baseboards are standard throughout the residence, which also has a full-sized LG washer and a fully vented dryer. The condo also boasts a four-pipe HVAC system with zoned climate control.

Bon Jovi also owns an opulent $43 million estate in Palm Beach, among other holdings. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside his former Manhattan luxury condo, and keep scrolling to see inside his lavish Florida estate.

