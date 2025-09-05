Comedian Jon Reep was arrested and indicted on child pornography charges on Friday (Sept. 5). The North Carolina-based comic’s detainment came after a four-month-long investigation.

Bond was set at $260,000 and he'll appear in court on Monday (Sept. 8).

Who Is Jon Reep?

Comedian Jon Reep was born in Hickory, N.C., but moved to Raleigh for college at North Carolina State University. His comedy career began soon after graduation, in 1998.

Reep is known as the Hemi guy from a series of early 2000s commercials in which he shouted, "That thing got a Hemi?"

In 2007 he won Season 5 of NBC's Last Comic Standing.

He currently tours and hosts a podcast called Carolina Reeper With John Reep.

Jon Reep Mug Shot Catawba County Sheriff loading...

What Did Jon Reep Do?

Several news outlets share that Hickory (N.C.) police charged Reep with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

WSOC-TV reports that last April, a tip came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The account associated with this tip allegedly belonged to Reep, and a search warrant was executed to seize several electronic devices at the IP address.

Reep has not addressed the charges on social media.

It's not clear if he posted bond or if he'll be detained until Monday's hearing. The exact details of the charges have not yet been shared.

On Friday, Reep was set to play a theater in Goldsboro, N.C., but that show has been canceled. He has several dozen shows planned for the remainder of the year.

In addition to his stage work, Reep has appeared in TV shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and American Dad. In 2017 he was a part of Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo for Netflix.