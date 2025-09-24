If you’re a fan of mainstream pop-country, chances are you’ve been hearing the name Josh Ross everywhere these days.

The 29-year-old scored his first country radio hit this summer with “Single Again.” The pump-up anthem stands apart from the rock-leaning tracks dominating the charts in 2025, offering a return to the Jordan Davis-style “boyfriend country” sound that ruled airwaves just a few years ago.

But sweet, danceable country still has a place in fans’ hearts, and Ross’ breakout success proves it.

He may look like a fresh face, but a closer listen to his catalog shows a well-rounded sound that Ross has been shaping for years.

In fact, the singer grew up in Canada and first began releasing songs to Canadian radio markets in 2022. The following year, he won the Country Music Association of Ontario’s Rising Star of the Year award, and by 2024, he had become a bona fide star at the Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMAs).

Ross released his debut full-length album, Later Tonight, in September 2025, adding momentum to a country radio career that's already picking up in the U.S.

He's been gaining fans on tour, too, both as an opening act for Bailey Zimmerman and also as a headliner. Next year, he'll extend his headliner status with the Later Tonight tour in support of his new album.

As Ross' star continues to rise on country radio, keep reading for Taste of Country's primer on this promising young artist's best songs so far.