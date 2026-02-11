RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch — Josh Ross Is a Country-Rocker on a Career Roll

Josh Ross is building his career in the U.S. after establishing himself in his native Canada, and his burgeoning success is why Taste of Country has chosen him as one of its RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Josh Ross?

The 29-year-old Canadian-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter built his career independently for years before releasing his debut EP, Complicated. The project earned Ross his first-ever Juno Award in 2025 for Country Album of the Year.

Ross scored his first No. 1 hit at U.S. country radio with “Single Again” in 2025, making him the first male Canadian country artist in almost 30 years to lead the U.S. Country Airplay chart.

His genre-blending sound mixes country and rock, focusing on a raspy vocal delivery and strong hooks.

What Are Josh Ross' Top Songs?

Ross scored four No. 1 songs in Canada before landing his breakthrough in America with "Single Again." So far, that song remains his best-known hit in the U.S.

What Are Josh Ross' Career Highlights?

Ross has scored a string of hits in Canada.

He's the reigning CCMA Entertainer of the Year, a six-time 2025 CCMA Award nominee, and winner of the 2024 CMA Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award.

Ross has earned more than a billion streams, and he's showcased his musical versatility by touring with artists as diverse as Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Bryan.

He supported Jelly Roll on the Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour across Canada in 2025, as well as touring with Dylan Scott.

What's Next for Josh Ross in 2026?

Ross is cementing his popularity in Canada with his headlining Later Tonight Tour, which runs from Feb. 6-March 9.

According to Ross' tour calendar, most of the dates are already sold out.

Ross will also perform at the CRS New Faces of Country Music showcase in Nashville in March. The annual show is considered a rite of passage for future country stars.

Keep up with Josh Ross via his official website.