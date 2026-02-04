RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch — Just Jayne Are Bringing Three-Part Harmonies Back to Country Music

RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch — Just Jayne Are Bringing Three-Part Harmonies Back to Country Music

Jessica Steddom

Just Jayne are bringing beautiful three-part harmonies back to country music, and that's just one of the reasons the up-and-coming pop-country trio are part of Taste of Country's RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Just Jayne?

Just Jayne is a rising country-pop trio consisting of singer-songwriters Taylor Edwards, Jillian Steele and Rachel Wiggins.

They met while they were all majoring in songwriting at Belmont University in Nashville, and they began working together after setting up a co-writing session together.

Their relatable songs focus on themes of hometown nostalgia, love, heartbreak and more universal themes, and they've been making waves with their music and live appearances.

What Are Just Jayne's Top Songs?

The trio attracted attention with their debut single, "This Morning," and they've steadily released new songs online, going viral on social media with support from artists including Kelsea Ballerini and Bailey Zimmerman.

"Climate Change" also appeared on the soundtrack for Nobody Wants This Season 2.

What Are Just Jayne's Career Highlights?

The trio have toured with Maddie & Tae, Billy Currington and Tyler Hubbard, and they delivered a highlight set at CMA Fest in 2025.

What's Next for Just Jayne in 2026?

Just Jayne are set to release their next single, "Death & Taxes," on Feb. 20.

They will spend 2026 promoting their music at radio, online and on the road, playing dates with Nate Smith and Maddox Batson.

Keep up with Just Jayne via their official website.

