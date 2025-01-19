Justin Moore Reveals His Hot Take On Hank Williams, Jr.

One of Justin Moore's inspirations is to become a country artist like Hank Williams, Jr.

In a recent interview with his record label, Moore reveals some strong thoughts on Williams Jr., and his opinion might even be a little controversial among country music fans.

The "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight" star is a legend -- he's even a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame -- but if you ask Moore, Hank Jr.'s talents are actually still a little underrated.

According to Country Now, Moore says it "sounds ridiculous when you think of all the things that he’s done and won and all the huge hits he’s had. But I don’t think people realize how talented he is."

When you mention Williams Jr.'s name, the term "vocal talent" might not be the first thing on peoples' minds. But Moore thinks that should change.

"There’s not a guy in country music history who’s had a better vocal range, low to high, period," he states. "There’s not been an artist who’s been a better musician overall than him, ever, in the history of country music."

But that's not all Moore had to say.

"There’s not been a better songwriter ever in the history of country music, in my opinion," he said, doubling down. "And he deserves all the credit that he can get for his artistry."

Hank Williams Jr. has been a guest on Taste of Country Nights in the past. He detailed his own inspirations and even got a little unhinged during the chat, sharing some things he and Johnny Cash used to do back in the day! All while smoking a cigar in the studio.

