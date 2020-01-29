Kacey Musgraves Has a New Fur Baby in the House

Kacey Musgraves has a new baby in the house! But before you get too excited, she and husband Ruston Kelly haven't been keeping any secret pregnancies under wraps. The couple has adopted an adorable furbaby, a puppy named Pepper, who is the latest addition to their family.

The cute little dog, who is of unidentifiable breed, and which Musgraves describes as "our pound puppy," is shown off in Musgraves' Instagram stories on Wednesday (Jan. 29). "Rescued her yesterday," notes Musgraves.

Pepper appears to be resting in Kelly's arms and is showing off a sweet, smiley little canine face along with some seriously perky ears. Ever seen such a cute expression? "Pepper" seems to be an appropriate name, too, as the dog has salt-and-pepper spotted fur on her back, chest and nose.

Musgraves, who memorably won Album of the Year at last year's Grammy Awards (for 2018's Golden Hour) was not eligible for this year's Grammys last Sunday (Jan. 26), but has been keeping quite busy in the past few months. She won Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards, provided the original tune "All Is Found" to the closing credits of Disney's Frozen sequel Frozen 2, and put together a Christmas special to close out the year. She's well deserved some time to cuddle with pound pups before hitting some international dates starting in March.