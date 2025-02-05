Kacey Musgraves’ Rep Slams Rumors She Was Mad at the Grammys

After Kacey Musgraves lost Best Country Album to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter at the 2025 Grammy Awards, some fans thought they spied her rolling her eyes or giving off an attitude as she clapped for Bey's win.

But representation for the "The Architect" singer says there's simply no truth to that story, and in fact, the implication is downright sexist.

"It's a sensationalistic false narrative meant to pit two talented female artists against each other," Musgraves' representative tells E! Online.

"There was simply no scowl or expression made," the rep continues.

For the record, Musgraves has spoken positively of Beyoncé and her foray into the country genre in the past.

She told The Cut in March 2024 that it was "fun to watch" artists like Bey come into country music and that it "doesn't affect me," adding, "The more the f--king merrier."

When asked by a photographer how she felt about Beyoncé's win after the Grammys, Musgraves smiled and gave a thumbs up.

It's worth noting that many of the fans reading a "scowl" or grimace into Musgraves' reaction might be projecting their own feelings on Beyoncé winning Best Country Album.

Beyoncé's venture into country music has seen significant criticism from traditionalists arguing that she "isn't country" and has no place in the genre. After Cowboy Carter earned two country-specific Grammys, as well as Album of the Year, many sounded off on social media to share their disappointment.

One X user shared video of Beyoncé's shocked first reaction to winning Best Country Album, captioning the clip, "Live footage of Beyonce finding out that she makes country music."

"Beyonce is a f--king joke and definitely not a country singer," added another.

"It was a pop album at best," said a third.

As the rumor about Musgraves' alleged Beyoncé beef spread, some fans also noted that — well, Musgraves typically delivers a neutral facial expression in situations like this one.

"So, that's her face," one X user weighed in. "Didn't matter who won, she was gonna look like that."