Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly are ending their marriage, but she still firmly believes in him. Musgraves turned to social media on Friday (July 31) to wish her estranged husband a happy birthday, telling him, "I'm in your corner."

Kelly turned 32 on Friday, and Musgraves posted to her Instagram Story to mark the occasion, sharing a black-and-white photograph of the singer-songwriter that's taken from the back. He's wearing a ball cap and a baseball shirt as he gazes out the window with his hands in his pockets in the reflective picture.

"Hope you know how lucky the world is to have you in it, @rustonkelly," Musgraves writes to accompany the photo. "Happy Birthday! I'm in your corner."

Kacey Musgraves via Instagram

Musgraves and Kelly met in 2016 at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville when she attended a show he played there. They revealed their engagement that Christmas and married in October of 2017.

The couple announced their decision to divorce on July 3, 2020, telling fans that while they were ending their marriage, they had a "soul connection that can never be erased."

“We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work," Musgraves and Kelly said in a joint statement. "Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”

Musgraves sings background vocals on Kelly's forthcoming album, Shape & Destroy, which is set for release on Aug. 28. She posted to social media on July 18 to praise a new song of his titled "Pressure," to which he replied, "u convinced me to," adding a black heart emoji.

15 Country Music Breakups That Hit Us Like a Ton of Bricks: