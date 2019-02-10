Kacey Musgraves breakup ballad "Space Cowboy" won the Best Country Song award at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 10). The songwriters' acceptance speech was emotional, to say the least.

Musgraves was not on hand, but her co-writers were. Luke Laird teared up thanking his wife and family during his remarks. Shane McAnally spoke first after racing to the stage.

"Honestly, Kacey Musgraves is one of the greatest songwriters and artists of our generation," he shared. "Just to sit in a room with her is an honor."

That makes three Grammys for McAnally, all related to Musgraves projects. In 2013 "Merry Go Round" won Best Country Song, and her Same Trailer, Different Park won Best Country Album. He has a total of seven nominations lifetime.

Moments earlier, Musgraves' song "Butterflies" won the Best Country Performance Grammy Award, also given during the pre-show broadcast. She's also up for Best Country Album and all-genre Album of the Year, to be given during the CBS telecast. With those awards still pending, she now has four Grammy Awards of nine total nominations.

"Space Cowboy" topped songs performed by Cole Swindell ("Break Up In the End"), Maren Morris and Vince Gill ("Dear Hate"), Blake Shelton ("I Lived It") and Dan + Shay ("Tequila").

The 2019 Grammy Awards air on Sunday (Feb. 10) on CBS. Musgraves is also a scheduled performer.