Kacey Musgraves is letting her feelings show in her first Instagram post since announcing her split from husband Ruston Kelly.

"If only tears were actually glittery..." the "Rainbow" singer writes alongside a stunning photo that shows her in diamond-encrusted undergarments with sparkling tears falling from her eyes. It's the work of visual artist Sara Shakeel, who specializes in crystal art, per her Instagram.

Musgraves frequently posts to her Instagram Story platform, but this is her first wall post since the split.

The country star is also "wearing" fairy wings in the image, which her ex-husband responded to with heart and muscle arm emojis. It was just earlier this month that the two music artists revealed their painful decision to split, stating that a divorce was a joint decision. They were married for two years.

"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening,” they said in a statement together on July 3. "These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts.”

"Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this," the announcement continues.

Musgraves and Kelly met in 2016, at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. They were engaged that Christmas and married in October of 2017.

And while 2020 hasn’t gone to plan for anyone due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Musgraves has stayed busy. In one of her last Instagram posts before her breakup news, she showed off her latest business venture, a candle named for her song "Slow Burn."

"I'm going into a year where I’m not touring a lot, and I love having a creative outlet,” Musgraves tells Forbes in a recent interview. "I am a songwriter first and foremost, but I do like to express myself creatively in any way."

