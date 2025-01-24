Kane Brown Describes His Wife Katelyn Using Four Unexpected Words

Kane Brown just released his new album, The High Road, and it is filled with surprises.

Two of those are his collaborations with his wife, Katelyn Brown. Those songs are called "Body Talk" and "Do Us Apart."

Brown stopped by Taste of Country Nights recently, and host Evan Paul knows he likes to keep fit, so he asked the star what it's like at home and how Brown and his family eat and stay healthy.

That's when the "Miles on It" singer smiled and uttered four unexpected words about his wife:

"My wife's so organic."

This made him laugh — although there is a line in his new song "Backseat Driver" about going on morning runs to McDonald's, that isn't reality in the Brown household.

Instead, the singer says he and Katelyn are up by 7AM each morning and cooking organic, healthy breakfast for themselves and their three kids.

That means when Katelyn, Kingsley, Kodi and Krewe are on the road with daddy, Brown has to make some changes (all he requires when he's alone is tequila). With his family aboard, his list of backstage requests looks more like a CVS receipt, packed with healthy, organic snacks.

That's Kate's doing — she is "so organic," after all.

Brown is hitting the road in support of his new album on The High Road Tour, which is set to kick off in March in San Diego.

