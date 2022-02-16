Kane Brown, Jimmie Allen Will Face Off in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is set for Sunday, Feb.20. In celebration of the big game, festivities will be underway all weekend long as Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen will be competing in this year's Celebrity Game.

The country music singers will compete on opposite teams in the Ruffles' All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday (Feb. 18). Brown will be on Team Nique, coached by Dominique Wilkins, while Allen will suit up for Team Walton, coached by Bill Walton.

Each team is stacked with actors, rappers, athletes, other singers and more. Brown's teammates include Anuel AA, Major Justin Bibb, Myles Garrett, Daniel "Booby" Gibson, Tiffany Haddish, Jack Harlow, Crissa Jackson, Anjiali Ranadive and Gianmarco Tamberi. Allen will share the court with Brittney Elana, Machine Gun Kelly, Dearica Hamby, Noah Carlock, Nyjah Huston, Matt James, Quavo, Ranveer Singh and Alex Toussaint.

Having just wrapped up another leg of the Blessed & Free Tour, Brown is continuing to work on his forthcoming album. After scrapping his initial idea of a genre-bending project, Brown will be sticking with country music on his new release.

Allen is gearing up to release a new single. He tells Taste of Country Nights it's called "Down Home," and he plans to release a music video with it. The song is very personal to Allen, who says both the single and the video — which he shot in his hometown — are a tribute to his late father. Allen has also been tapped to be a guest mentor on Season 20 of American Idol, which gets underway on Sunday, Feb. 27.

As for the Ruffles' NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, fans can watch on ESPN on Feb. 18, beginning at 7PM CT.