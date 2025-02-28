Why in the World Are Kane Brown + Lauren Alaina Getting Matching Tattoos?

Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina's 2016 hit "What Ifs" was just certified Diamond by the RIAA.

That means that the song has sold more than 10 million units since it was released. It joins just 11 other country songs to have reached this status, according to Billboard (Brown's "Heaven" included).

In a video posted by the RIAA and CMT on Instagram, Brown gets surprised with the award while he's at a hotel in London.

An overlay of text that seems to be from Brown's perspective reads: "The artist that did my first diamond tattoo for 'Heaven' surprised me for diamond number 2 in London."

Brown's assistant tells him that the tattoo artist is actually there, and for a second, the star seems puzzled as to why. Then, he's instantly hit with the realization and pure joy.

The video cuts to Brown FaceTiming Alaina so he can share the exciting news.

"You know we have been friends since 7th grade. This is for both of us, 'cause guess what?" he says.

He pulls the giant RIAA Diamond trophy into the frame and tells her, "Our song is Diamond! You got your first Diamond single!"

Ecstatic, Alaina seems to be gasping for air. At that moment, her own team walks into the room with her copy of the framed Diamond single, and she admits she's "gonna cry!"

"I said she would cry!" Brown jokes. He tells Alaina — his friend since middle school choir — that he's about to get a diamond tattooed on his hand in his hotel room. Eagerly, she says she will get one, too, to symbolize not only their friendship, but the success of their song together.

