If Kane Brown's fans enjoy his new song as much as he does, it's destined to become a hit. The singer shared a clip of him dancing along to "Nothing 'Bout Loving You I'd Change" on Instagram.

The 27-year-old singer can't help but grin as he mouths the words to his new track, with his elbows up pumping in an old school kind of way. The chorus sets up a scene where he and his lover are dancing around the kitchen while celebrating (or at least enjoying a glass of bubbly). A tangled-up bedroom scene follows before:

"There ain't nothing, nothing, nothing / Nothing about loving you I'd change," he sings.

A clip shared on his Instagram Story offers a little more of a verse that describes being a stranger to the person he falls in love with at a young age. Brown and wife Katelyn married in October 2018 after meeting in 2015 when he was just 21 or 22 years old. At the time, she too was pursuing a music career, but that's no longer the case.

"Nothing bout loving you I'd change," Brown writes on Wednesday, indicating the song's title. "Blow this up I'll preview another one tomorrow we ready for 2021 (sic)."

The Browns have one daughter, Kingsley Rose, born in Oct. 2019. He's relied heavily on both mother and daughter for inspiration in his music. "Heaven" is a tribute to Katelyn, while "For My Daughter" is for Kingsley. The Georgia native also says "Worship You," his current single, is basically "Heaven" 2.0.

With more new music promised soon, Brown looks to be hard at work on his next studio project, which would be the follow-up to this The Mixtape Vol. 1 EP from August. It's been nearly two-and-a-half years since he released a full studio album. Experiment dropped in November 2018 and featured songs like "Lose It" and "Homesick." His fans know to count on hearing new music from him first on his social media platforms and later through official digital service providers.