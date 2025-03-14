Kane Brown has a special portable closet that he brings with him on tour, and he showed it off on CMT's Instagram.

It's hard to ignore how much underwear he has packed in that bad boy. In a video, Brown walks us over to a portable closet that he can take backstage.

"So here we have my wardrobe closet. I should use it better, but this is things that I've already worn on stage," the "Bury Me in Georgia" singer explains.

@CMT, Instagram @CMT, Instagram loading...

Then, the "What Ifs" singer bends down and opens the drawer on the bottom. "And down here you got, like, I wear a lot of tank tops and undershirts on stage."

@CMT, Instagram @CMT, Instagram loading...

But our eyes are immediately drawn to the abundance of underwear that Brown has. This is pre-show, and his underwear is new, in unopened packages packed tightly in the drawer.

Note that things like his drink fridge and BBQ sauce stash are all fully stocked, too, which leads us to believe that all of his backstage necessities are freshly stocked before each concert.

But why does one man need so many brand new packs of underwear, replenished for each show?

"I wear a lot of tank tops and undershirts on stage, and sometimes I sign them and throw them out," Brown explains.

Get our free mobile app

Underwear, by definition, is clothing designed to be worn under other clothes, against the skin. So this doesn't necessarily mean that Brown is signing his boxers and throwing them into the crowd — he's more likely tossing his undershirts out for screaming fans.

Within the portable closet tour, Brown showed off his shoe collection that he brings on the road. Who knows, you could catch a stray sock that gets tossed into the crowd during a shoe change or something.

Armed with this knowledge, if you find yourself near the stage at one of Brown's shows, be on the lookout for an autographed piece of underwear whizzing by.

10 Kane Brown Facts You Probably Didn't Know In this list of 10 little-known facts about Kane Brown, you'll learn about the singer's wildest fan interaction, the story behind his first tattoo, why he was rejected by the Army and more.