Kane Brown recently stopped by Taste of Country Nights to chat it up with Evan Paul, where he revealed some behind-the-scenes drama that has unfolded in his own life.

The "Backseat Driver" singer was asked what was the silliest argument that he and his wife, Katelyn, have gotten into recently.

Brown spilled the tea, and it's kind of hilarious.

"We got in an argument over a show the other day, we were talking to our friends about a show," he shared.

Brown continued, "She was like, 'I didn't like it.' So, we just started arguing."

Brown's reply to his wife's statement was, "It was freakin' awesome!"

That then ignited the argument. When asked what show it was over, Brown said it was Landman.

Brown said that "she liked it, but there was just some parts where she felt like it was too much. I completely understand, because we don't watch stuff like that."

The "Bury Me in Georgia" singer further explained the unfolding argument over Landman.

"I was like, 'He's just trying to portray what the oil man and what the oil life is.' She came in on the third episode. When the wife and the daughter come in and they're just like, you know, yoga pants in the living room or bra and panties doing yoga."

Brown explained that his wife happened to walk in on one part of one episode where there were some scantily clad women. Katelyn said, "Oh, this is why you like the show."

"I was like, 'No, that's not why. You gotta watch the first two episodes, I swear to you none of this happened until you started watching it,'" he insists.

It seemed pretty clear that their argument was not a substantial one, just a fun one, but Brown wanted to make sure he held his ground that he doesn't watch Landman just for the ladies in yoga pants.

20 Kane Brown Songs Every Fan Has Memorized Kane Brown has built himself quite the career: He's come a long way since 2015, when he released his first single, "Used to Love You Sober." Prior to that, Brown was covering other country stars' songs for social media. Now, he is a star, with nine No. 1 hits under his belt, including a special duet with his wife Katelyn. There's no ceiling to this Tennessee boy's success!

'Landman': Who Is Jacob Lofland, AKA Cooper Norris? [Pictures] Jacob Lofland plays Cooper Norris on Landman, now streaming on Paramount+. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes