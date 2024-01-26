Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, have been making us swoon on social media for nearly a decade. The pair — now married for five years — have shared countless snaps of their loving and playful relationship.

The "I Can Feel It" singer first met Katelyn Jae in 2016 through mutual friends in the music business. At the time, both were pursuing careers in the music industry, and they quickly bonded over their love of music.

Brown has since admitted that he and his wife could have met sooner, but he canceled on her.

"I was supposed to be in her music video the first time we were going to meet, but I had my first show that day," Brown told the Bobby Bones Show in 2023. "So I didn't meet her for a year later."

Things escalated quickly between Kane and Katelyn, and the pair were married on Oct. 12, 2018. It didn't take long for the couple to expand their family, either: The Browns welcomed their first child Kingsley almost a year later, on Oct. 29, 2019, and their second daughter, Kodi, arrived Dec. 31, 2021.

The two also announced they are expecting their third child — a boy — in 2024!

Since their first meeting, Brown's career has skyrocketed. Although Katelyn has taken a step back from pursuing music full time, the duo released a duet together in 2022 titled "Thank God," which became a No. 1 hit and has left fans begging for more joint efforts from the Browns. Whether or not they do more music together is still up in the air.

One thing is for certain, these two are meant for each other!