Kane Brown's wife, Katelyn, turned to social media on his birthday on Wednesday (Oct. 21), marking the occasion by sharing a throwback photo from early in their relationship.

The adorable photo shows Brown and Katelyn both wearing shades, with their heads slightly inclined toward each other and their lips pushed out for comic effect.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABE !!!!! This is actually one of the first photos we ever posted together and even tho it’s silly it is so special," Katelyn writes to accompany the picture. "I love u more and more every day."

It's not dated, but it's the kind of picture that's made the couple so beloved with country fans online, where they frequently share humorous dances, sweet moments with their daughter Kingsley Rose and personal glimpses into their life together.

Brown turned 27 on Wednesday. The country singer has been putting his time in quarantine with his family to good use, settling into the new home they purchased on a piece of rural land outside of Nashville recently and selling the luxurious house where they previously resided. The singer made headlines in August when he revealed in an interview that he'd had to be rescued by police when he got badly turned around on his 30-acre property the day he moved in.

Brown has also spent part of his downtime from the road working out, and he served as one of the co-hosts for the 2020 CMT Awards on Wednesday night. Musically, he has recently released a steamy love song titled "Worship You" as his latest single.