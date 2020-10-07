Kane Brown has sold his house just outside of Nashville, and according to real estate listings, it took him less than a month.

The country singer listed his elegant 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,493-square-foot house in mid-September, asking $910,000. Redfin shows that the house sold on Oct. 2 and has already closed, with Brown and his wife, Katelyn, receiving $900K for the property.

According to Realtor.com, Brown purchased the house for $829K in 2018 shortly after it was built. The luxurious brick home is located in the exclusive Southern Preserve neighborhood in Franklin, Tenn., an affluent rural community just south of Nashville that is home to a number of country stars.

The home's main floor features a master suite with an attached "flex room" that could easily serve as a study, as well as a master bathroom with double vanities. The first floor also includes a chef's kitchen that opens onto a family room with a gorgeous fireplace. The upstairs includes three bedrooms with walk-in closets, a separate playroom and an oversized bonus room. The luxurious residence features shiplap and high-beamed ceilings throughout, and the exterior features a wrap-around porch with an outdoor fireplace. The 1.15-acre property "backs to a peaceful horse farm," according to the listing.

Brown's former residence made headlines in 2019, when Jason Aldean revealed in an interview that he and his wife and children were staying there while they were building their dream home. Aldean has since moved into a mind-boggling mega-mansion with his family, while Brown and his wife Katelyn recently moved into a new house located on 30 acres in a more rural location.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Kane Brown's luxurious house.

See Inside Kane Brown's Luxurious Rural Retreat:

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Amazing New Mansion:

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Previous Fairytale Mansion: