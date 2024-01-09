Could Kate Hudson be the next celebrity to try her hand at country music?

The actress recently hosted an intimate gathering where she covered some of her favorite songs. Included on the list was Chris Stapleton's latest single, "White Horse," which she absolutely nailed.

Hudson shared video of her version on social media with the caption, "A little lady rendition of White Horse @chrisstapleton" and used the hashtag #lovethissong.

She sings the first verse before belting out the chorus, holding nothing back when it comes to the song's passionate delivery. She even lets her voice get a little raspy like Stapleton himself.

On Instagram, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star shared more covers from the event, which was held on Dec. 28 at a bar called Bad Harries in Aspen, Colo. She performed songs like Tom Petty's "You Don't Know How It Feels" and Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares to You," among others. The evening served as a closing of the year and a celebration of 2024.

"Well, on the eve of a new year I say bring on 2024," she proclaims in the carousel's caption. "I vow to sing and play and love and sing and love some more! Life is too short to not lean in to the things you love."

"Art art and more art. Entertainment and places and outlets we can lose ourselves in. We need it and I’m here for it," she continues. "So here’s to looking forward and not backward. Love you all and hope you join me on this adventure cause a winds a blowing and I’m going with it."

Hudson has never shied away from singing in her acting roles: Her vocals have been featured in films like Music (2021), Nine (2009) and more. However, plans for any official musical endeavors in 2024 have yet to be announced.

Most recently, the Golden Globe winner appeared in Glass Onion (2022) and A Little White Lie (2023). She's also cast in an upcoming project titled Shell that is currently in production.

Stapleton first released the song "White Horse" on July 21, 2023. It's the lead single off his album Higher, which arrived in November. He wrote the song with Dan Wilson and most recently performed it live at the 57th Annual CMA Awards.

