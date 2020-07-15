Who Is Morgan Wallen’s Baby Mama?

Morgan Wallen is a dad now, and it's fair to ask who his baby's mother is, given how little he's shared. The country singer has kept details of his relationships private, but we know this: He's not married and is no longer with the woman who gave him a son.

Her name is Katie Smith and she and the "Chasin' You" singer were once engaged. Smith has shared some details — though unconfirmed by Wallen — about how their relationship ended on the "Preggo" highlight tab of her Instagram page, but the couple were definitely still a thing last fall when she became pregnant in Canada.

Indigo "Indie" Wilder was born on July 10. Wallen shared the news three days later.

Here's what we know about Smith: Per her Facebook page, she's from Key West, Fla., but now lives in Nashville, which should make co-parenting with the country singer a little easier. It's not clear what she does for a living, but a future in blogging and as a social media influencer seem likely. She already blogged about her life experiences and skin care routine at THOT Thoughts (a little tea gets spilled in a post titled "Never Have I"), and just days after her baby boy was born, she was on her Instagram Stories talking about products she likes.

Still, it's clear she doesn't have it all figured out in the big picture. "My life is a disaster and I am literally a walking wreck," she shares.

On Instagram, Smith's follower count has tripled in the five days since Indie Wilder's birth (currently at 48K), but we found her on TikTok, too, where she's less popular. As of now there's just one video, but it shows her sense of humor at a time many pregnant woman are simply suffering.

Wallen moved to Nashville from east Tennessee after competing on The Voice in 2014. His first single was "The Way I Talk" in 2016, and he had met and started hanging out with Smith by 2017, when they coupled up on the 2017 CMT Awards red carpet. She describes being in an on-and-off relationship at THOT Thoughts, admitting she was in love, but she doesn't feel it was reciprocated.

For his part, the 27-year-old Wallen hasn't shared any details about his romance. Per his Instagram post, he's solely focused on his new role as a father.

"Little Wilder," he begins, "I’m a changed man. Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now. It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not. This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that’s not what I will remember it by. You are. You are a gift and this tough year just made sense."

Here's one final note: It was rumored that the song "Chasin' You" could be about Smith, but Wallen tells the Boot that's not the case. He wrote the song soon after moving to Nashville in late 2015.

"It's just a song that wrote, just what I was going through really," he said.