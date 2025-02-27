A Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Is Going to Space

From the American Idol judging panel to ... outer space?!

Pop superstar and former Idol judge Katy Perry will be one of several celebrities boarding a rocket ship for a mission to space this spring. This news comes from Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin, which is mounting the expedition.

Perry is one of six women who will be onboard the flight, in a crew that also includes CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King.

New York Times best-selling author (and Bezos' girlfriend) Lauren Sanchez will be onboard, too, as will producer Kerianne Flynn, NASA scientist Aisha Bowe and bioastronautics research expert Amanda Nguyen.

The flight will be a mission for these six women to "challenge their perspectives of Earth, empower them to share their own stories and create lasting impact that will inspire generations to come," according to Blue Origin's website.

Perry announced her exit from American Idol early last year, after a long run as a judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Bryan and Perry became friends during their time onset together, and when she announced her decision to leave the show, the country superstar wished her well.

"She knows that no matter what her next endeavors are, that she can pick up the phone and call me and check in and say hey," Bryan said at the time. "If she ever needs fishing advice or any random stuff like that."

Back then, probably not even Perry's fellow Idol judges had any idea just how far she planned to go in her next adventure.

Carrie Underwood is stepping up to fill Perry's empty seat on American Idol, with the next season of the show set to premiere in March.

Though Underwood might be new to judging, she's certainly not new to the show: She won American Idol 20 years ago, launching one of the most successful modern careers in country music.