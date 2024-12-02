‘Landman’ Star Kayla Wallace Says Epic Onscreen Rant Was ‘Very Enjoyable’
Landman star Kayla Wallace delivered an unforgettable performance in a key scene on Sunday night (Dec. 1), and in a new interview, she tells Taste of Country that the highly charged scene was actually a lot of fun to play.
Wallace plays attorney Rebecca Savage on Landman, which is set in the rough-and-tumble world of the oil fields in West Texas. Her character comes into play after an explosion at an oil pump jack puts the company she works for at legal risk.
On Sunday night, her character went into a deposition representing Billy Bob Thornton's character, Tommy Norris, who serves as a crisis fixer for the same company. Faced with a roomful of older, condescending male attorneys on the other side of the table, she proceeded to flatten them with the overwhelming power of her presentation, ultimately not only winning the concessions she demanded from them, but also their grudging respect.
Playing the scene was "really enjoyable," Wallace tells Taste of Country with a laugh.
"I really got to own the room that day, and finding that power in her ... it was brewing up in me for a long time," she adds. "And it was just so much fun to play that out, and to play across all those guys and Billy Bob; it was a blast."
Wallace calls Landman co-creator and writer Taylor Sheridan "truly a gift of a director and a writer," citing his acting background in how he related to his actors.
READ MORE: Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton Shares What Working With Taylor Sheridan Is Really Like
"It's a collaboration, but he also has such a clear vision of these well-rounded and so dynamic characters. It was an incredible experience."
Landman airs on Sundays via the Paramount+ streaming service.
