Keith Richards was a most unexpected guest at the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion ceremony on Sunday (Oct. 20).

The Rolling Stones guitarist and songwriter teamed up with Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris and Steve Jordan to help induct James Burton into the Hall. The performance came on a weekend that several country stars were in Cleveland helping out with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

Video finds Richards and Gill trading guitar licks on "I Can't Dance," a track Burton was part of for Gram Parsons in 1973. Anyone who loves great guitarists really enjoyed this part of the ceremony.

Brad Paisley — considered one of country music's best guitarists — sang "Workin' Man Blues," and Elvis Costello was joined by John Jorgenson to sing "Believe What You Say."

Afterward, Richards stuck around to snap several pics with artist-fans and artists he's a fan of.

Burton's signature sound was a blend of country and blues. Among his famous licks is "Suzie Q" for Dale Hawkins, but he also helped define rockabilly as part of Ricky Nelson's band, led Elvis Presley's band and played for John Denver, Harris and more.

His sound helped make more than 40 hits in rock, country and blues. He was an in-demand session guitarist who worked with everyone from Merle Haggard to the Beach Boys.

Toby Keith and John Anderson were the other two artists inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville on Sunday. Each year's class is typically announced in February, and each artists usually is honored with three performances before getting a few minutes to speak about the honor.

Burton was inducted in the Recording and/or Touring Musician category.

