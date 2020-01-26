Keith Urban showed up at the 2020 Grammy Awards without a date, which made fans doubtlessly wonder: Why was he on the red carpet without his best girl, wife Nicole Kidman?

Turns out that Urban — who was a featured presenter with Cynthia Erivo at the show — was alone for a perfectly valid reason.

"My wife is home with the flu," he explained to People. "A lot of that going around."

He shared that Kidman was home with the couple's two daughters, and that he wasn't planning on hanging around too long at the awards ceremony because he was hoping to get home quickly to take care of his wife.

"I’m heading home ASAP,” the country star clarified, noting that he was still looking forward to some of the night's highlights.

"I always think about the totally unexpected collaborations, so [I’m] looking forward to more of that tonight,” he said ahead of the 2020 Grammys.

Urban has just expanded his hit Las Vegas residency with the addition of several new shows, which will run April through November at Caesar's Palace. The 62nd Grammy Awards aired live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday (Jan. 26) at 8PM ET on CBS.

