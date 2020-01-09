Keith Urban is prepping for 12 Las Vegas shows in 2020. His Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas residency begins later this month, which means he's dutifully getting ready for a show he promises will be "off the hook."

The "Coming Home" hitmaker shared three photos on Instagram of him with a guitar on stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

"Just wrapped day one of rehearsals for our Vegas show," Urban captions. "This is gonna be off the hook !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! VERY 2020."

Friday night (Jan. 10) is the first Las Vegas show with Urban, followed by Saturday and then two next weekends (Jan. 17-18). There are also two dates slated for April, July, August and November. Urban first played the newly-renovated venue last September.

His Las Vegas schedule leaves plenty of room for additional tour dates, finishing his next studio album and whatever else the 52-year-old has in store for a new year. Outside of a few festivals, the only dates on his official website are a run through Europe in May.

Last weekend Urban was with wife Nicole Kidman in Los Angeles for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. The couple walked the red carpet just days after posting urgent messages in support of rescue and relief crews battling the bush fires in Australia. The couple have homes in the area which are said to be in danger. They donated $500,000 to the cause.

WATCH: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Home Is Being Threatened: