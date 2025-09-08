Keith Urban is so involved in the day to day of his career, he picked up the phone and asked for this up-and-comer to be his opening act himself.

In fact, he called Chase Matthew's booking agent six times to lock the newcomer down for his High and Alive World Tour.

Matthew told Taste of Country Nights the epic story of how he found out he was going on tour with Urban. He heard the news from his Live Nation booking agent while he was already on the road with another A-list star.

"He came over to me on the Luke Bryan tour, he's like, 'Man,'" Matthew begins. "He's smoking a cigarette, he's like, 'Man, I gotta tell you something.'"

His storytelling is as dramatic as we imagine the moment was, as he takes fake puffs off a fake cigarette in between breaths.

"He goes, 'Man, you've got a big fan,' and I'm like 'Okay, do you need a big fan? Like, what do you mean?'"

That's not what he meant.

Per Matthew, the promoter continued: "'No man, Keith Urban has called me six times this week and will not stop bugging me about getting you on tour with him' — and I'm like, 'Keith Urban knows who I am? That's the wildest thing ever.'"

He says meeting and touring with Urban was a dream come true — the High and Alive Tour even took him to Australia, and Matthew says Urban is kind of like a God there (Urban lived in Australia his whole life before country music took him to Nashville).

How Old Is Chase Matthew?

Chase Matthew is only 27 years old. He is already on his third studio album, though, and is clearly working his way up the country music totem pole. His latest album is the self-titled Chase, released in February.

