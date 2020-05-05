Keith Urban Gets Real About Life During Coronavirus Quarantine

Keith Urban is staying home with his family — wife Nicole Kidman and daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret — during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine, and while he's been sharing from-home performances via social media and enjoying the extra time with his family, the country superstar admits getting used to this "new normal" hasn't come easy.

"Someone the other day, I just called someone on the phone and they're like, 'Hey, hey, how you doing?' I said, 'That's such a complicated question these days. Would you start with something easier?'" Urban recently told Apple Music's Zane Lowe (quote via PopCulture.com).

As an artist, Urban is frequently on tour and in the studio, and being unable to use those creative outlets as he could previously "affected my center as a creative person," the singer admits.

"Remember Jim Carrey's character in Dumb and Dumber, in the bathroom stall when he's sucking his thumb, quivering in the corner? That's about what I felt like for the first two weeks of this whole thing because, especially when it became more apparent we're not going to be touring for a while," Urban explains. "I'm just like, 'Nope. What? No, no, no, no.' Always toured. Always toured. Must tour."

It "took a little while," Urban notes, "to figure my way back to that creative place with confidence." He adds, "Trying to keep being creative in this new singular realm was a bit of a turn for me."

Outside of the creativity issues, Urban tells Entertainment Tonight, he and his family are "healthy and staying active."

"I guess, no matter what you do or where you are, somehow we've got to keep staying as creative as we possibly can — so a guy like me doesn't go crazy," he reflects. "[We are] just being creative as a family with how we use our time and help other people in any ways we can do, even if it is something like an at-home concert. It's our little bit to try and help out."

