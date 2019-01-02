Keith Urban rang in the new year with his family. Wife Nicole Kidman and daughters Faith and Sunday Rose joined the singer onstage during Nashville's outdoor New Year's Eve countdown.

The "Never Comin' Down" singer shared video of the moment on Instagram. As the clock hits midnight, Urban and Kidman kiss and their kids throw an arm in the air. It's the third straight year Urban has brought in the new year at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and the third straight year he's been joined by family, though in the past, only Kidman has taken the stage with him.

After the arctic performance in 2017, Urban played for wet fans this year. It rained all day in Nashville, but let up a few hours before showtime. The Tennessean quoted the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp with a crowd estimate between 175,000 and 200,000. Urban played a long set, starting after 10:30PM and continuing after the countdown. Lindsay Ell and Chris Janson also joined him onstage — as did Peter Frampton.

Just a few days before the Nashville New Year's Eve show, Urban and his family enjoyed Christmas in Australia. ET shared some pics of them on the beach. It's hard to say 2018 was anything but amazing for the 51-year-old. His Graffiti U album and world tour helped him become the 2018 CMA Entertainer of the Year. The 2019 Taste of Country Music Festival headliner's latest album was named one of Taste of Country's 10 best of the year.

In addition to Urban Brett Young and Frampton performed throughout the day-long celebration.