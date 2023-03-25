Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Keith Urban is currently in the middle of his Las Vegas residency, Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency, at Zappos Theater. Urban was absent from his own soundcheck before a recent show, even though his whole band was there ... because he was too busy destroying his haters.

Urban was having the time of his life on an excavator, completely demolishing a Ford Festiva. The country superstar shared the video, which shows his band and crew kind of at a loss, wondering where Urban is when it's time for soundcheck.

The video pans to Urban, who writes "shine blockers" in yellow paint on the car before he proceeds to demolish it. Urban has told me before in an interview that shine blockers are his definition of a hater. They are always trying to block your shine, but they only motivate him to shine even more.

He's screaming with laughter as he figuratively destroys his haters, picking the car up, dropping it and ramming the bucket of the massive earth mover through the roof before turning the car completely upside-down.

Urban stands on top of the wreckage of the car and raises his fist at the end of the clip — before, presumably, heading off to soundcheck and another triumphant show. The "Brown Eyes Baby" singer recently extended the run of his Vegas residency, adding eight more dates.