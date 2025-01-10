Keith Urban has parted ways with two band members who've been tremendously influential over the last decade. In fact, one has been with the singer for more than 25 years — that's more or less his entire Nashville career.

The other is a true innovator who invented his own musical instrument to join Urban for the Ripcord Tour in 2016.

Urban's High and Alive World Tour begins in May, but he has several shows scheduled before then.

His most recent album was High, released in September 2024.

It's not clear how many band members were let go, but at least two have opened up on social media.

Bandleader and bass player Jerry Flowers revealed that Urban made a lineup change leading into the 2025 touring year. With a heavy heart, he said,

I have and always will have the utmost respect and love for Keith and I treasure the amazing years we had together. I want to thank all the fans that have showed me so much love for so many years and I hope I was a small part of bringing you joy and happiness thru our shows.

Judging from the response from Flowers' followers on social media, he brought more than a little joy.

"You were the heart and soul of the band," shared one fan. "The one who always made eye contact with the fans near you and always had a smile for us. I will never forget how you made sure that I got one of your wristbands and a guitar pick here and there. You will be greatly missed!! Best wishes for your future."

Others expressed anger or outrage at Urban's decision, and several in the country music industry shared shock and disappointment.

"This is a massive loss for Keith and all his fans," says Jason Aldean bass player Tully Kennedy. "You are such a bad ass and I gotta say this is makes no sense."

Among the songs Flowers has written are Aldean's No. 1 hit "A Little More Summertime." Sam Hunt's "House Party" and Billy Currington's "Do I Make You Wanna" are two more.

In announcing his departure, Nathan Barlowe was just as professional as Flowers.

"I can’t tell you how thankful I am for the last 9 years," he wrote on Instagram. "I have loved every second of it and given my all. Thank you Keith for believing in me."

Barlowe was a multi-instrumentalist best known for inventing an instrument called "The Phantom." Prior to the Ripcord Tour, Urban showed it off, explaining how with four iPads and a computer, Barlowe could play licks from Urban's album in real time. The black and red machine added more just texture. A signature lick from "The Fighter" came from the touchscreens.

