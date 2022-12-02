Keith Urban called Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie the "maternal, soulful heartbeat" of the classic rock band before bursting into a three-song medley during a tour stop in Australia on Thursday (Dec. 1).

The country singer once again proved his depth of knowledge and ability to say and sing the proper things when an icon dies. Fans have noticed it, with several people thanking him on Instagram.

"Your tributes to musicians who pass over are all really great Keith," @bschultz11 says on Instagram. "So tasteful, respectful, showing deference and still with a sense of levity and humor, not too depressing."

After talking about how he grew up listening to Fleetwood Mac, Urban praised members Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks and McVie. Then he performed parts of three songs: "Say You Love Me," "Everywhere" and "Songbird," which is up for a Grammy in 2023. Watch video here:

A photo of McVie was on the screen behind Urban as he paid tribute to her. This is hardly the first time on tour that he's adjusted his set list to recognize a great singer or songwriter. Earlier this fall, he paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a short medley during a concert in Nashville. The Speed of Now tour has been unpredictable in ways funny, sweet and bittersweet.

Thursday's concert took place in Gold Coast, Australia. Urban has shows scheduled in his homeland through the end of the year.

McVie died at age 79 on Nov. 30 after a short illness. The news was shared at her personal Instagram page, and almost immediately re-posted by fans, friends and her fellow bandmates. Stevie Nicks revealed she had just learned that her best friend was ill days earlier, and then shared lyrics to a song she wished she'd gotten to sing to her.

On Thursday, Buckingham also turned to social media to express his grief. An official statement from Fleetwood Mac called McVie "one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure."

