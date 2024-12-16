As fans of country music, we have to remember that even though our favorite artists perform these songs pretty much nightly, they have so many songs that they sometimes forget their own lyrics.

It even happens to Keith Urban.

Urban was a recent guest on the Jennifer Hudson Show, and she asked him what he does if he forgets some of his lyrics while he's singing live.

In true Urban fashion, he turned on the charm to respond to Hudson, saying: "Every now and then, you have that little glitch. If I'm singing into the mic, and I'm singing, 'In a straight line, baby ...'"

That's when he pretends his mic is having an issue.

Urban will start to sing the next line of the song, but make it sound as if the sound is cutting out on his mic. Picture a phone call where someone is talking, and all of a sudden they start cutting out, but then come right back.

Hudson and the crowd got a big laugh at this — watch below:

Urban showed how he'll shake the microphone cord and acts like he is plugging it back in. By the the time he is done fidgeting with the cord, he's onto the next verse and nobody knows something went wrong.

It's a move only a pro like him could pull off. But there's a downside:

"Apparently, I do it so well, that in the middle of the song, my roadie ran out and replaced the microphone completely."

So, it's not a mistake he can easily make twice in one show, or he'll be found out.

