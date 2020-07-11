Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's oldest daughter is showing an interest in movies, but not necessarily acting. Sunday Rose (age 12) is thriving behind the camera, according to her country singer father.

The "God Whispered Your Name" singer shares that Sunday likes to put together mini-movies. "And, we even had this guy come over and teach them some editing, basic editing classes," he tells Kix Brooks during a recent American Country Countdown. "And so she can put things together and cut the scene there and add it there and put some music under it. She’s having a blast."

Kidman is an Oscar-winning actor who's transcended generations with roles on the movie screen and more recently Big Little Lies on HBO. However, Urban is no slouch when it comes to piecing together a great story, either. As a songwriter and producer, he's frequently doing similar work with parts of a song.

"I think she loves telling stories, and that’s really what her mama does," he says of his daughter. "I mean, that’s what Nic does, she tells stories. That’s what I do. I would love for her—we’d both love for her to be a director. I mean, some more female directors wouldn’t go astray.”

American Country Countdown is a weekly country music chart countdown show that airs nationwide on weekends. Brooks (one half of Brooks & Dunn) has hosted since 2006, when he took over for the late Bob Kingsley.

"God Whispered Your Name" is Urban's new song from his upcoming The Speed of Now, Part I album, expected on Sept. 18. The album comes days after the 2020 ACM Awards, which Urban will host from Nashville.

Urban and Kidman are very private with details about their children. Together they also have 9-year-old Faith Margaret. Kidman also is mother to two children whom she adopted with then-husband Tom Cruise.