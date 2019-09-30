Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman sure know how to keep the romance alive wherever they go — like in Italy over the weekend.

According to a number of Instagram posts, Urban and his wife of 13 years stepped onstage together to sing the Elton John classic “Your Song” to a couple whose wedding they were attending. They exchanged verses of the romantic ballad, while seemingly singing it to the happy couple.

Of course, this is not the first time the actress and country megastar have sung together. Who could forget the time back in 2016 that they lip-synced to the song "The Fighter," the very song that Urban and Carrie Underwood eventually took to No. 1?

Indeed, the couple looked like they were having a magnificent time together over the weekend, even posing for a selfie that Urban shared on his Instagram page on Sunday (Sept. 29).

“Sunset in Firenze, with my love," he says in the post caption:

Urban and Kidman married in the summer of 2006 and have two young daughters together, and they make it a priority to keep their couple fire burning. As for the secret?

“Just love. Just love each other, lavish each other with love,” Kidman revealed in an interview with People in 2016. “Also we just happen to like each other, too. That works.”

Urban will likely be spending more quality time with family in the months ahead, as the "We Were" hitmaker wraps up his Graffiti U World Tour in Oklahoma on Oct. 18. The Aussie will finish up the year playing in Nashville on New Year’s Eve.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman Singing With Keith Urban Is Adorable!