Think The Road will focus on the glitz and glamor of getting onstage in front of thousands of adoring fans? Think again.

An early preview of the CBS reality series shows Keith Urban delivering some hard truth about what touring is really like.

He didn't hold back about the hard parts. Urban even admitted there have been some moments that made him question why he tours at all.

He painted the picture in a sneak peek episode snippet obtained by the Daily Mail, describing a scene where he wakes up on a tour bus, "sick as a dog."

Get our free mobile app

"You're in the middle of nowhere and you've got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven't slept, and you miss your friends, and you miss your family, and you're completely lonely and miserable and sick," he describes.

"And you say to yourself: 'Why am I doing this?'"

Urban's answer to that question might not make much sense to the average person, but if the contestants of The Road are truly dedicated to their craft, they'll get it.

"The only answer can be: Because this is what I'm born to do," Urban continues.

In other words, this show won't be a starry-eyed look into the life of the rich and famous.

Though its headliners — Urban, Blake Shelton and Gretchen Wilson — are bona fide country stars, The Road will offer a look at what happens after the lights go down and the cheering fans go home.

That's when road life can get pretty un-glamorous, no matter how famous you are.

What Is The Road About?

The concept is new to television. Last fall, The Road was announced as a headliner's journey to discover the next big artist, but not through competitions or demo tapes. This show will put competitors through trial by fire.

Read More: Everything We Know About Blake Shelton's The Road

Keith Urban is headlining the first season of The Road. Twelve talented musicians will compete as his opening act through seven mid-sized venues in Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

They'll have to win over the local crowds in order to secure their spot at the next tour stop.

Gretchen Wilson will serve as road manager for the artists. Blake Shelton and Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan are the masterminds behind the series, and they serve as executive producers on the show.

When Does 'The Road' Premiere?

The Road's first episode will air on Oct. 19. The show will run on Sunday nights on CBS.