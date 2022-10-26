10 Surprising Things You Didn’t Know About Keith Urban

Keith Urban's been on top of his game for years now, but recently, it seems, his star's been rising even higher. On the heels of his acclaimed 2018 album Graffiti U and a corresponding world tour, the country superstar was named Entertainer of the Year at both the 2018 CMA Awards and the 2019 ACM Awards — his first in 13 years and his first ever, respectively. He has also hosted the ACM Awards in recent years.

Personally, too, Urban's in a wonderful place: He's been married to actress Nicole Kidman since 2006, and they're raising two cutie-pie daughters together. Kidman has also become Urban's muse.

How well do you know the headliner and former American Idol judge? Our team of researchers spent hours pouring over magazine articles and old interviews to stump you with these 10 things you probably don't know about Urban. Okay ... actually, it was just one guy, a pot of coffee and an internet connection, but the facts are still juicy enough to leave all but the most faithful, borderline-stalker fans amazed.