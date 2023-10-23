Kelly Clarkson will be spending a few more evenings in Las Vegas this winter.

The singer is adding to her Chemistry Las Vegas shows, a limited engagement that the singer first announced in tandem with the release of her Chemistry album.

Taking place in late December and early February — including a New Year's Eve concert — the four new shows will find Clarkson returning to the stage of Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater, the same venue that's hosted her Chemistry shows since the beginning of the run.

"I'm coming back Vegas!" Clarkson writes on social media, announcing her four new dates. "We are adding new shows to my exclusive Las Vegas engagement!"

When she first announced the Vegas shows, Clarkson explained that her show will spotlight the Chemistry album that it's named after, but also take fans through a review of her entire career to date. She originally planned 10 dates for the engagement, which took place across July and August.

Fans who haven't yet seen Clarkson's Vegas show should expect something a little different than what they may be used to from a Vegas show. Back before she began the residency, the singer teased that her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show, just might be informing her concert plan.

"We're calling it an intimate night and I don't want to give it away. There will be different elements every night and every show is not going to be the same," the singer hinted. "We will have the audience participate and I will talk to the audience because now I'm on a talk show and I'm used to engaging. It's going to be a different kind of show than what people are used to in Vegas."

The new Chemistry dates will go on sale Friday (Oct. 27), but a pre-sale starts on Tuesday (Oct. 24).

Kelly Clarkson's Winter 2023/2024 Chemistry Las Vegas Dates:

December: 30, 31

February: 9, 10