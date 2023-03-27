Kelly Clarkson will head to Las Vegas this summer for 10 shows at the city's Bakkt Theater (formerly Zappos Theater.) Billed as Chemistry, the intimate run of shows pairs with the rollout of her new album of that same title.

Clarkson was booked for her Invincible residency at the Vegas venue in 2020, but those plans were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, three years later, the singer is finally heading to Vegas for an extended stay — albeit under a different thematic banner.

"The goal was to make a living doing what I love and I've been able to do that and connect with people. That's incredible," Clarkson tells Billboard, who announced the new run of shows. "At 19, I was just looking to pay my water bill. I didn't have anything."

Her new Chemistry engagement will revisit the impressive, two-decade career behind her, as well as sharing her newest musical chapter.

"It's a lot of hard work and a little bit of luck," the singer says, reflecting on the journey that's brought her to this career pinnacle. "I don't know if I ever thought it would be this big. I did not think I would end up having an exclusive little 10-show stint in Las Vegas."

Clarkson announced Chemistry as the title of her new album on Sunday (March 26). When she shared the news, she explained that the project has a song called "Chemistry" on the tracklist, but adds that she also chose it as her album's name because she wanted the record — which is, in large part, inspired by her 2022 divorce from Brandon Blackstock — to represent a complex blend of emotions and themes.

Speaking to Billboard about the residency and her new album, Clarkson says that releasing such personal music was tricky, because she had to balance her desire to be honest with her fans against the feelings of her two young children, whose lives were also uprooted when she and Blackstock got divorced.

"That is one reason why I chose certain songs for the record. But also, I didn't hold back, you know, in the sense of I feel like it's important because people love connecting with me, because I'm honest, and I share my story," she notes.

She goes on to say that the Vegas shows will feature a full band and plenty of uptempo moments, but says that they'll be a little more stripped down than some of the glitzy, production-filled shows that are often a part of Vegas residencies.`

"We're calling it an intimate night and I don't want to give it away. There will be different elements every night and every show is not going to be the same," the singer hints. "We will have the audience participate and I will talk to the audience because now I'm on a talk show and I'm used to engaging. It's going to be a different kind of show than what people are used to in Vegas."

Clarkson's Vegas dates are set for July and August, and she says she specifically chose them because they're at times when she won't be on mom duty.

"I wasn't going to bring it up. But yeah, I'm not dead, and I want to have a good time, too," the star jokes. "I chose the time for the shows when my kids are with my ex. I do this when I don't have them so it makes it easier for me as an artist to really just engage with the audience and only have that on my plate. And then also, it's nice, because, you know, they're getting one-on-one time with their dad."

Tickets to Clarkson's Chemistry Las Vegas dates go on sale March 31.

Kelly Clarkson's 2023 Chemistry Las Vegas Dates:

July: 28, 29

August: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 18, 19

PICTURES: See Inside Kelly Clarkson's Stunning California Mansion Kelly Clarkson has sold her former family residence in the posh Encino area of Los Angeles, Calif., more than a year after initally listing it for sale. The pop superstar and TV personality received $8.24 million for the sale of her luxurious 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 10,108-square-foot house, which is slightly less than she and her now-estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, paid when they purchased it in 2018.

See Inside Kelly Clarkson's Nashville Estate Kelly Clarkson has sold her estate in Nashville after four years on the market. The singing superstar and television personality received $6.3 million for the 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 20,121-square-foot mansion.