Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Next Album’s Title + Explains Why She Chose It

The wait is finally over for Kelly Clarkson fans: After months of teasing that new music is on its way, the singer shared some concrete details, including the title of her next project.

In a video message, Clarkson said that her new album will be titled Chemistry, saying that she selected that name for it because she wanted the project to represent a complex blend of emotions and themes.

"I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing. Because I didn't want everybody to think I was coming out with some, like, 'I'm angry. I'm sad.' Just one or two emotions," she related. "This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn't just be brought down to one thing...Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be bad for you. So that's why I named it Chemistry. I thought it was kinda the perfect title."

She also hinted that there's a more literal reason for the album title, saying, "It might be one of the songs on the album."

Clarkson has been working on new music for quite a while, and when she's spoken about her upcoming project in the past, she detailed that it would be heavily inspired by her 2022 divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. In order to create a record about that chapter of her life, Clarkson had to process the complicated range of emotions she felt during her split, she explained.

"Look, I'm gonna be really honest with you ... it took a minute for me to be able to release this album," she said during a Q&A segment on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. "'Cause I just had to be over it, through it, all around it, I had to get past it to be able to talk about it."

Now that she's ready to share her new music, though, Clarkson says the wait won't be long. "That is coming out soon. And also, music from it is coming even sooner," she told fans in her video message. "...And when I say soon, I mean really soon. I'm nervous, but I'm excited about putting it out."

There's one more hint on Clarkson's social media about the new album. Clarkson has added three emojis to her Twitter handle: One of a wine glass, one of a broken heart and one of a sun. She posted the same emoji trio in the caption of her video update. While it's unclear exactly what it all means, it seems like a safe bet that this particular grouping of emojis is related to new music off her Chemistry album.

PICTURES: See Inside Kelly Clarkson's Stunning California Mansion Kelly Clarkson has sold her former family residence in the posh Encino area of Los Angeles, Calif., more than a year after initally listing it for sale. The pop superstar and TV personality received $8.24 million for the sale of her luxurious 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 10,108-square-foot house, which is slightly less than she and her now-estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, paid when they purchased it in 2018.

See Inside Kelly Clarkson's Nashville Estate Kelly Clarkson has sold her estate in Nashville after four years on the market. The singing superstar and television personality received $6.3 million for the 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 20,121-square-foot mansion.