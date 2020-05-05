The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced Kelly Clarkson to postpone her Invincible Las Vegas residency to 2021. Given the uncertainty surrounding the United States' reopening timeline, the singer is opting to push her plans off for the year rather than keep rescheduling.

Clarkson calls the decision to postpone her Invincible residency "very difficult," but notes in an Instagram post that she "want[s] everyone to be safe, healthy and ready to party next year!" In a video, she adds, "There is just too much uncertainty going on right now, and we want to make sure everybody's safe, and we want to make sure everybody can have a good time when you come see me in Vegas, no one's worrying about anything."

Clarkson's 2020 Vegas residency was originally scheduled to begin in April; in mid-March, as Americans began operating under safer-at-home orders and public officials started temporarily outlawing mass gatherings, the sometimes-country star pushed her plans back to July. Fans with tickets to one of Clarkson's Invincible shows will receive full refunds through their point of purchase and will have first access to pre-sale tickets when the new show dates are announced.

"I am so stoked to see y'all in Vegas, but let's make sure we're gonna have a good time and be safe," Clarkson ends.

Clarkson's Las Vegas residency is just one of her 2020 plans that's been disrupted by the coronavirus quarantine. The original American Idol winner shut down production on her daytime TV talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, in mid-March, though she's since resumed production on new episodes in a from-home format. Clarkson was also booked to host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in May; that show is also on hold for the time being.

On Monday night (May 4), Clarkson and her fellow The Voice judges could be found back on TV for the show's first almost-live-from-home round. Much like American Idol, The Voice is being produced from contestants' and judges' homes.