Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus

Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him.

The topic came up when Cher was chatting about her new '70's-themed perfume, and as she was describing the essence of the decade, Clarkson quipped, "I was shocked the '70s didn't smell like marijuana, I'm gonna be honest with you."

"I was like, 'Oh, this one will obviously smell like Willie Nelson's bus,'" Clarkson joked of the perfume scent.

Upon hearing Clarkson's lighthearted comment, Cher immediately chimed in, "Oh my god, I've been on Willie Nelson's bus! It smells exactly like marijuana."

Clarkson responded by saying that she, too, is in the exclusive group of people who have stepped on Nelson's bus, and she got a "contact high" when entering.

"It was a terrible old bus," Cher responds, "but he was great. And just drugs ... everywhere."

"It was laid out on the table, it was so amazing" Clarkson continues. "It was like as if you'd go into a store, like some old-school Airstream in L.A., and that's the store where they're selling it. It was everything you kind of wanted it to be when you walked in, but then when you walked out you were definitely hungry."

Nelson has long been open about his marijuana use, and mentions of his habit have even made it into his music. For Nelson, though, smoking marijuana is more than just a hobby — he told Rolling Stone in 2019 that it actually saved his life.

“It saved my life, really,” he said. “I wouldn’t have lived 85 years if I’d have kept drinking and smoking like I was when I was 30, 40 years old. I think that weed kept me from wanting to kill people. And probably kept a lot of people from wanting to kill me, too — out there drunk, running around."

