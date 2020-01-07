Kelly Clarkson covering Deana Carter's "Strawberry Wine" might be a country music fan's dream come true.

Clarkson's "Kellyoke" karaoke portion of The Kelly Clarkson Show has proven itself to be one of the most entertaining parts of her variety talk show. As seen in a video shared Monday (Jan. 6), the singer and host recently used the time to spotlight Carter's signature 1996 hit, and the result is stunning.

Clarkson frequently uses the show to highlight stellar songs by other musicians with her own unique renditions. Tunes by artists as varied as Taylor Swift, Brooks & Dunn and Bette Midler have appeared on the program in the past. Watch Clarkson's take on "Strawberry Wine" above.

Previously, Carter has admitted that most of her first album — a collection that includes her breakout ballad "Strawberry Wine" — was inspired by the old boyfriend who served as her first love. Subsequently, that boyfriend became a major Hollywood heartthrob. Do you know who he is?

Kelly Clarkson's Bedroom Confession ... OMG!

However, Carter didn't write "Strawberry Wine" herself. But she did use her experience as the basis for the performance. Songwriters Matraca Berg and Gary Harrison penned the tune, and Berg has noted that the lyrics mostly resulted from her own story of young love and its ephemeral trappings.

TV viewers presumably have lots more "Kellyoke" to look forward to watching. Late last year, The Kelly Clarkson Show got renewed for a second season. The host herself announced the news in a video selfie.

For now, Clarkson's show airs daily on NBC. Check the program's website for listings in your area.

We Think Kelly Clarkson's Fans Will Love Caylee Hammack: