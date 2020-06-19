Reba McEntire is "anguished" over Kelly Clarkson's decision to file from divorce from McEntire's former step-son, Brandon Blackstock, but according to a new report, she's standing behind both of them as they move forward separately.

“Reba’s supportive of both Brandon and Kelly’s decision to split," a source tells Us Weekly. "She’s anguished about it, but she’s not one to judge.”

McEntire was married to Blackstock's father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 until 2015, and she and Clarkson have been close friends for years.

According to Us, Clarkson is also relying on Blake Shelton in this difficult time, even though Blackstock is Shelton's manager.

“Blake has been supportive and the friend she has needed, as always,” the source tells the celebrity publication, adding, “Blake and Kelly often joke they are siblings."

Us previously reported that Clarkson's focus on The Voice and her daily talk show was a source of friction in the marriage, and that the "laid-back" Blackstock preferred their quieter life in Nashville to living in Los Angeles. The couple "clashed on so many levels," a source said. Entertainment Tonight reports that the couple hoped that quarantining with their kids at their Montana ranch would help them patch things up, but their coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine wound up being the deciding factor when Clarkson realized she had no choice but to end the marriage. Clarkson filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 4, 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

Clarkson and Blackstock listed two lavish mansions in Nashville and Los Angeles for sale in the months before her divorce filing. The listing for the house in Los Angeles has since been pulled, and it appears Clarkson's been staying there after news broke of her split from Blackstock. On Saturday morning (June 13), the UK's Daily Mail published the first pictures of Clarkson in public since the news of her divorce, showing her walking her dog in her neighborhood in Los Angeles.

