What better way to ring in 2024 than with a big ol' celebration of love?

Kelly Clarkson was performing a stop on her Chemistry Las Vegas residency on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) when two fans showed up to make the night even more special. According to Entertainment Weekly, a couple named Brian and Marcello came to the show that night hoping Clarkson would be a part of their wedding, right then and there — they even brought an officiant with them.

"We've been together for 14 years, going on 15 in January," one member of the couple explained to Clarkson, speaking into the mic as the rest of the crowd cheered them on.

The pair explained that they were waiting for just the right moment to tie the knot: And that moment was Clarkson's New Year's Eve show.

Clarkson's jaw dropped as she turned to the officiant, prodding him, "Wait, say something!" To watch the rest of the magic moment unfold, press play on the fan-recorded video below.

Love — and specifically, the fallout when it turns south — is the subject matter of Clarkson's latest album, Chemistry, inspired in large part by the singer's divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Though she's gone through her fair share of heartache in recent years, Clarkson remains an optimist about love — a fact she underscored recently after some Taylor Swift fans accused her of "bashing" the pop superstar's very public romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Specifically, the criticism in question started after Clarkson pointed out that Swift's presence at Chiefs game was getting a lot of air time — even an outsized amount of air time, in her opinion and the opinion of many other football fans more interested in seeing recaps of big moments in the game itself.

"I did not bash anyone's romance. I am pro romance. Yay romance," Clarkson further clarified.